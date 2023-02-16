Newlands woman, 50, shot dead at a Joburg supermarket in broad daylight

Johannesburg - A 50-year-old woman was shot dead in broad daylight at a Shoprite store in Newlands, Johannesburg, in an incident that is believed to be linked with gang violence. The woman was shot dead at about 3:30pm on Thursday afternoon when an unknown suspect shot her at close range.

The woman was declared dead on the scene by Help 24 EMS paramedics. Police spokesperson Captain TJ de Bruyn said witnesses told the police the woman was shot at close range. “According to eye witnesses a coloured male drew a firearm and started shooting at the deceased,” he said.

It is unclear at this stage what the motive was for the shooting that led to the victim’s death, however, the police have ruled out an armed robbery. Police are currently investigating the possible link to gang-related violence. “No one has been arrested and the police are following up on leads,” said De Bruyn.

