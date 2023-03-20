Nhlanhla Lux blames EFF for bombing at his Soweto home

The president of the Soweto Parliament and former leader of the Operation Dudula movement, Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini, has blamed the EFF for an attack at his home in the early hours of today. Dlamini took to social media to allege that two bombs were let off at his home. He said his neighbour’s windows were damaged.

He said he received calls that bombs had gone off and shots were fired and was told it was his house that was under attack. Speaking to the media, Dlamini said he believed that the EFF was behind the attack after affiliates from the party shared his address on social media. “This was a well-invested operation. It's not one of those small operations. It also speaks to the quality of leadership in this country, when people have a different view to you and people beat you at your own game. EFF supporters said if I don't stop challenging (Julius) Malema, I'll get killed,” Dlamini alleged.

Dlamini claimed that the attack was a reaction to his statements that Soweto would not take part in the national shutdown, initiated by the EFF. He added that he did not know if his family had been hurt in the attack. Dlamini told the media that police were at his home but refusing to answer him when he asked about the status of his mother and relatives who lived in the home.

Speaking to eNCA, a neighbour said they heard two loud explosions in the early hours of today. The woman said they also heard dogs barking and the sound of windows shattering. Police are still at the scene in Pimville and investigations continue.