No arrest after teacher gunned down at Rustenburg school

Rustenburg-No arrest has been made after a teacher was gunned down at Rutanang Primary School in Rustenburg on Monday. Samukelisiwe Pennelope Nxumalo, 45, was shot dead allegedly by two men while she was inside her car at the school gate in Geelhout Park.

Story continues below Advertisement

The two men allegedly approached her and shot her at close range. They walked away from the scene on foot, without taking anything from her car. She was declared dead at the scene.

“Investigation is still under way and nobody has been arrested at this stage,” North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said on Thursday. North West provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena has called for mobilisation of the 72-hour Activation Plan following the ruthless murder of Nxumalo. The DA in North West said the fact that a teacher lost her life must raise the alarm at the lack of safety and security at all schools in the North West and the department of education must do a thorough assessment into how to improve the safety in and around schools.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We welcome the activation of a specialised task team by the SAPS to identify and apprehend the suspects as soon as possible,” said Gavin Edwards, the party’s spokesperson on education in North West. Meanwhile the North West department of education said two Grade R learners died and eight others were injured when the minibus taxi they were travelling in lost control on top of the bridge as they were crossing the Bloemhof Dam on Wednesday. “It is alleged that the combi which was transporting 26 learners from Hoopstad in the Free State province to Bloemhof Primary school in the North West province, lost control on top of the bridge and severely hit the embankment.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Two learners died instantly, whilst other eight learners sustained serious injuries. Other learners who did not sustain injuries were observed and released at Bloemhof Hospital,” said spokesperson Elias Malindi. North West Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela conveyed her condolences to the bereaved families. “As a department we are extremely devastated by the accident which took two of our learners.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. “I wish a speedy recovery to those who are still in hospital. “This is a third accident within a space of a week.

“I would like to send a strong message to all operators transporting learners to school to be extra careful at all times whenever they are transporting learners in order to save lives,” she said. The North West department of Community Safety and Transport Management on Wednesday, said the minibus taxi was travelling on the R34 road when it allegedly hit the barriers of the bridge and veered off the road. The department said the taxi was providing non-contracted services that was an arrangement between the owner and parents to transport learners to school, and was not part of government learner transport service.