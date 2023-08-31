North West cop in court for demanding R1,000 bribe

A policeman arrested for demanding R1,000 from a man he arrested, was released on bail at the Schweizer-Reneke Magistrate's Court on Thursday. Sergeant Thomas Moleme, 45, was granted R7,000 bail. He is facing a charge of corruption.

The case against him was postponed to September 27. "Reports suggest that the member, who was accompanied by a person whom he introduced as a captain, arrested a suspect for assault in May this year. On their way to the police station, the pair demanded R1,000 on behalf of the assault victim on condition that the latter withdraw the case," North West police spokesperson, Brigadier Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said. He said the suspect consented to the demand and gave R1,000 to the two.

"The sergeant and his companion further demanded R1,000 each from the suspect. As a result, they were given R2,470, and they released the suspect," he said. However, Moleme apparently kept harassing and demanding money from the suspect. He reported the matter to the Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit (ACIU), and Moleme was arrested in Schweizer-Reneke on Tuesday during an undercover operation by the ACIU and Anti-Gang Unit.