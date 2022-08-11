North West cops attacked after they rescue a ‘suspect’ from a mob

Rustenburg - A policeman was hit with a rock and a police van torched in Jouberton near Klerksdorp, after a group of community members allegedly attacked them for rescuing a suspect from a mob. North West police spokesperson, Colonel Adele Myburgh said police were called after a man was found in the company of a 10-year-old girl, after the child had been reporter missing on Tuesday evening.

Story continues below Advertisement

"A missing persons inquiry was opened and police did preliminary investigations. The following morning at about 10am community members mobilised and started to search for the missing girl. "After 4pm, the girl was found inside a shack, close to her house, in the company of a male who was allegedly assaulted by members of the community. The police were summoned and on arrival at the scene, they rescued the man who was subsequently admitted to hospital," Myburgh said. The community members allegedly stabbed and damaged the tyres of the police bakkie and ultimately torched it.

A police officer was injured after he was hit by a rock thrown by a resident. The 10-year-old girl was taken to a Thuthuzela Care Centre for a medical examination. "At this stage, a case docket has been opened for malicious damage to property and is under investigation," she said.

Story continues below Advertisement

North West provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, condemned the incident and urged the community to work together with the police in the fight against crime through recognised structures such as the Community Police Forum. He said the attack on police was an attack against the State and that the damage caused would have a negative impact on service delivery. IOL