North West man accused of killing his mother and drinking her blood, abandons bail application

Rustenburg – A 24-year-old man, accused of stabbing his mother to death and drinking her blood, has abandoned his bail application, at the Koster Magistrate's Court on Monday. The case against Thabang Moswane of Mathopestad, near Boons in North West, was postponed to July 7 for investigation.

“Moswane has abandoned his bail application, and he will remain in police custody until the next court appearance. He is charged with murde,r after he allegedly stabbed his mother to death,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in North West, Henry Mamothame. Moswane was arrested four weeks ago, after he allegedly stabbed his mother several times, at their home in Mathopestad. “Initial information indicated that there was a fight between a 53-year-old Kedisaletse Elizbeth Moswane and her 24-year-old son Thabang Mishack Moswane. On arrival at the scene, police found Kedisaletse’s body inside a shack, with numerous stab wounds. The police were informed that Thabang was allegedly seen drinking his mother’s blood after stabbing her,” said North West police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh.

According to daily newspaper, Daily Sun, Moswane allegedly stabbed his mother to death over R10. He reportedly asked his mother to give him R10. When she said she did not have money, he allegedly stabbed her. Moswane's twin brother Thabo Moswane told the newspaper that he found his twin brother drinking blood from the stab wound in his mother's neck.

