North West security guard found guilty of murdering ex-girlfriend and her mom

A security guard, who shot four people including his toddler daughter, her mother and grandmother in 2018, has been found guilty of the crimes and is expected to be sentenced in due course. The North West High Court found Boitshoko Abednigo Swanepoel guilty of two counts of murder and two of attempted murder.

On September 25, 2018, Swanepoel left his post and went to see his ex-girlfriend, Motlalepula Motsatsing. The National Prosecuting Authority said Swanepoel and Motsatsing argued and he shot her as she screamed for help. “Her mother, Sesenyi Motsatsing, ran out of the house to see what was going on, and Swanepoel shot her. Both died at the scene. Motsatsing's brother also ran out of the house. He was shot but survived the ordeal, and died a year later. As Swanepoel was leaving the property, his then two-year-old daughter approached him and he shot her. She was rushed to hospital and survived,” said NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame.

Following intensive investigations, police traced Swanepoel to the Setlagole village and arrested him. Mamothame said Swanepoel was denied bail. “It emerged in court that Swanepoel and Motsatsing’s relationship was characterised by fights and abuse, such that a protection order was granted against him,” the NPA said.