North West woman arrested for lying about rape to allegedly extort money from ex-boyfriend

A woman in the North West has been arrested for registering a false rape case against her former boyfriend. According to police, the 29-year-old woman claimed that the man raped her however, she later confessed that she lied. Police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, said Ayanda Jim registered a rape case against her ex-boyfriend on November 26.

"As part of investigation by the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit, the Investigating Officer took the woman to the doctor for medical examination. “According to information, the doctor was about to examine the woman when she informed the Investigating Officer that she was not raped and she reported the case to extort money from her former boyfriend. Thus, a case of perjury was registered and the woman was arrested," Mokgwabone said. Jim appeared in court on and the matter has been remanded until December 18.