North West woman found guilty of paying cousins to kill parents and siblings

A North West woman has been found guilty of organising the murders of her parents and siblings in 2016. At the time of the crime, Onthatile Sebati, was 15-years-old.

She reportedly paid her cousins, Tumelo and Kagiso Mokone, R50,000 each from monies she received as payouts following her parents’ deaths. The trio, who appeared in the High Court in Pretoria, were charged with murder, theft, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in Gauteng, Lumka Mahanjana, said Sebati conspired with her co-accused to kill her police officer father Solomon Lucky Sebati, her nurse mother Mmatshepo, as well as her 19-year-old pregnant sister Tshegofatso and six-year-old brother Quinton at their home in Mmakau, in the North West.

According to the NPA, on December 6, Tumelo and Kagiso went to Sebati’s house to fetch her father’s service firearm. “Sebati went outside pretending to dispose of water but went to open the gate for the two and gave Kagiso her father’s car keys that was parked outside. Tumelo then proceeded to enter the house where he shot and killed Sebati’s parents and siblings,” Mahanjana said. Evidence gathered showed that the two fled the scene in Sebati's father's car but later abandoned it a few metres from the home after the car got stuck in mud.

Nearly two weeks later, Sebati handed herself over to police and confessed to her role in the crimes, which also led to the arrests of the co-accused. “After their arrest the two also made confessions to the police, stating the role they each played the night Sebati’s family was killed,” Mahanjana said. “However, during the trial, they all pleaded not guilty to the charges and disputed the confessions. After the trial within a trial, the judge ruled that the confessions were admissible.”

During the trial, Prosecutor Advocate Eric Sihlangu said Tumelo and Kagiso were paid R50,000 each for the murders. “Furthermore, Kagiso was also linked to the offence by his fingerprints which were found in the car,” Mahanjana said. “During the judgment, the judge agreed with the state that it had overwhelming evidence against the three and the state was able to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt. Therefore, the three were found guilty of all the charges preferred against them.”