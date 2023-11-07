Northern Cape farmer in court for allegedly shooting and killing two of his friends

A Northern Cape farmer accused of shooting and killing two of his friends who had been visiting him, made an appearance in the Springbok Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed the appearance of Jacob Dawid Malan Claassens.

The 59-year-old faces two counts of murder following a shooting incident on his smallholding in Vioolsdrif on October 30 at around 4.30am. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Cherelle Ehlers said the trouble started after four men had come to visit their friend. “During the early hours of the morning, neighbours heard gunshots and went to the smallholding to investigate.

“Upon arrival, the owner of the smallholding allegedly admitted to shooting two men and wanted to hand himself over to the police.” Ehlers said police immediately attended to the scene and found two injured men who were transported to hospital via ambulance. The victims, who are believed to be from Cape Town and are aged 54 and 56, died on November 1 in hospital.

Police said Claassens was arrested and made his first appearance in court on October 31, adding that the circumstances surrounding the shooting were unknown. The matter was adjourned to Tuesday for a formal bail application. Speaking about today’s proceedings in court, NPA spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said the matter was adjourned to November 15 for a formal bail application.