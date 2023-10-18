Northern Cape man jailed for accidentally hitting a six-month-old baby with a stone on the head

A man who accidentally hit a six-month-old baby with a stone on the head was sentenced to four years imprisonment for attempted murder. Basie Mock, 39, was trying to intervene in a fight between his neighbours on January 14.

He picked up a stone and threw it towards the couple, but the stone struck the couple's six-month-old infant on the head. "The infant suffered a life-threatening traumatic brain injury. The accused was arrested and charged with attempted murder," said Sergeant Molefi Shemane, Northern Cape police spokesperson. In Limpopo, police said the body of a 55-year-old shepherd who went missing on October 14 was found with multiple stab wounds in the bushes.

Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the body was found a day after he was reported missing at Makgato village. "According to reports, the deceased Edward Morokolo left in the morning, heading cattle to the gracing field but never returned home." He was reported missing on October 15.

"Police immediately started the search operation, joined by community members. Subsequently, the victim's body was found on Monday afternoon, October 16, 2023, with multiple stab wounds in the grazing field, and his cellphone was still in his possession." Colonel Ledwaba said the motive for the killing was unknown at this stage, and the police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.