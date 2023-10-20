Northern Cape police seize illicit cigarettes worth R10 million in Kimberley

Police in the Northern Cape seized illicit cigarettes and tobacco products with a street value of approximately R10 million. Northern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Cherelle Ehlers said the Northern Cape Organised Investigation Unit, together with the National Crime Intelligence Unit and Kimberley K9 Unit, conducted a search at a storage container facility in Memorial Road in Kimberley.

"The action was executed after information was received regarding the storage of illicit goods at the facility. The container storage facility is on Memorial Road in Kimberley. Picture: SAPS "Three storage containers were identified and searched. Police recovered 764 boxes of illicit cigarettes and 53 boxes of hookah flavours." Colonel Ehlers said members from Bloemfontein Customs were expected in Kimberley to verify the goods.

One of the 53 boxes of hookah flavours the police seized. Picture: SAPS No one was arrested. The investigation continues. In a separate incident, Sergeant Omphile Masegela said Rietfontein recovered dagga that was abandoned in the veld on Tuesday. "The members were conducting rural safety crime prevention patrols when they noticed a black bag lying in the veld and decided to go and investigate what was in the bag, as it appeared strange to them.

"The members got a strong scent of dagga and opened the bag. It contained compressed dagga with an estimated street value of R568,464.65." In Mothibistad, Northern Cape, two men were arrested for possession of suspected stolen goats. Captain Nomvuyo Makoloi said the police in Mothibistad received information about a vehicle that was allegedly stealing goats at Deurward village and was en route to Mothibistad.