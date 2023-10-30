Northern Cape prison warder arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs into prison

A prison warder was arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs into a prison in De Aar, in the Northern Cape. According to a police spokesperson, 39-year-old Sergeant Molefi Shemane was arrested on Sunday, after the police received information about a man employed at De Aar Correctional Services as a prison warder who was allegedly smuggling drugs into the prison.

The police acted on the information and arrested him while he was on his way to work. He was found in possession of dagga, tik, and cash. He was due to appear in the De Aar Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

In the Western Cape, police said two women were arrested in separate incidents for possession of drugs. Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said Muizenberg Crime Prevention Unit members were busy with patrols on Friday in Overcome Heights. They entered the premises and confiscated 386 bankies of dagga, a bag filled with compressed dagga, and cash.

A 28-year-old woman was arrested on a charge of possession of dagga. In an unrelated incident, he said the police members were busy with high-density patrols in Mitchells Plain on Saturday when they tactically approached a known drug outlet and searched the occupants. They confiscated a consignment of drugs and arrested a woman on a charge of possession of drugs.