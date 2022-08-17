NotInMyName amplifies calls for Finance Minister Godongwana to resign amid sexual assault allegations

Pretoria - Civil rights movement, #NotInMyName is calling for Finance Minister and ANC national executive committee member Enoch Godongwana to step down after a case of sexual harassment was lodged against him in Skukuza, Mpumalanga. In a statement, #NotInMyName secretary general Themba Masango said despite Godongwana’s denial, he must vacate public office until the matter is sufficiently addressed.

“We are aware that the Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is yet to formally hear from the police on the charges of sexual harassment opened against him, even though he has categorically denied the allegations. We are appealing to the minister’s conscience, and urge him to vacate his public office until this matter has been dealt with,” said Masango. “As such #NotInMyName calls on law enforcement agencies to decisively deal with this horrific allegation swiftly,” he said. Masango said gender-based violence (GBV) and sexual harassment are “a profound and widespread problem” in South Africa, impacting on almost every aspect of life.

Over the weekend, Godongwana issued a statement, saying he is aware of the damning allegations levelled against him. The case was opened after Godongwana concluded a private visit to Skukuza in the Kruger National Park. The complainant is allegedly an employee at Skukuza who was offering massage services to guests in their rooms. Godongwana said at the time of the alleged incident, he was in his room with his wife. He said there was “no basis” for the allegations.

“I have always upheld and respected the rights and dignity of women, and this allegation goes against everything I stand for,” said Godongwana. On Monday, the EFF called for Godongwana’s “immediate removal” after the allegations surfaced. “The woman, who is massage therapist at the hotel, has laid sexual assault charges against Godongwana, after he appropriated the woman’s vagina by fingering her. True to the misogynist practice of silencing women after violation, he also tried silencing her by bribing her with a large amount of cash,” said EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo.

