NPA again sets record straight over second docket in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Johannesburg - The NPA has set the record straight regarding the controversial second docket known as Vosloorus Cas 375/1/2019 of the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial following multiple reports on its relevance in the trial. The NPA has echoed the letter of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Gauteng Division in Pretoria, which stated that a decision regarding docket Vosloorus Cas 375/1/2019 would only be made once the Meyiwa trial has concluded.

Story continues below Advertisement

The NPA said that decision would rely on what the court finds throughout the trial regarding the witnesses who were in the house at the time of the incident. The docket which was initially handled by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Gauteng Local Division (Johannesburg) has since been transferred to the Director of Public Prosecutions, Gauteng Division Pretoria by the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP). NPA regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said: “Each DPP has a defined geographical area of jurisdiction within which he/she functions.

“A DPP can only decide and attend to a matter which emanates outside his/her area of jurisdiction when the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), in writing, directs that she deems it to be in the interests of justice that a docket be transferred from one jurisdiction to another, for purposes of investigation and decision making.” The NDPP transferred the main docket regarding the Senzo Meyiwa murder case, Vosloorus CAS 636/10/2014 from the jurisdiction of the DPP Johannesburg to that of Pretoria on 9 February 2020 and she has now also transferred the second docket, Vosloorus CAS 375/1/2019, which is related to the first docket , on 22 August 2022. The NPA has further clarified the origins of the docket which implicates Senzo Meyiwa’s then girlfriend Kelly Khumalo and the other people who were present at the house where Senzo was murdered, was opened on 22 January 2019 by two police officers who were part of the initial investigating team, when they had reached a dead end with their investigations.

Story continues below Advertisement