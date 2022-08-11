NPA says it has watertight case as seven more suspects appear in court for Krugersdorp mine gang rape

Pretoria – Seven more suspects who were arrested during police raids in Krugersdorp appeared in court on Thursday after they were linked to the rape of eight women who were shooting a music video at an abandoned mine in the area. The suspects were among 82 zama zamas arrested during raids launched after residents went to the mine shaft and raided the area.

Their appearance comes after seven suspects appeared on Wednesday and had more charges added against them. The 14 men were initially charged with being in the country illegally, but are now facing additional charges including multiple counts of rape and robbery with aggravated circumstances. The remaining suspects are only charged with being in the country illegally.

Speaking to eNCA outside court, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said they won’t release information on the evidence gathered around suspects, however, they have established prospects of a successful prosecution against the 14 accused. “As the NPA, we are not at liberty to share information about any evidential material at our disposal, our work is to present such evidence in court and up until it is done, we cannot share with the public,” she said. On Wednesday, the court heard that two of the suspects are 18 and 15 years old.

Mjonondwane said the 15-year-old was taken to Leratong Hospital where an age assessment was conducted and it was established that he was a minor and could be 16 years old. He has been taken to a place of safety. One of the suspects who appeared today (Thurs) told the court that he was a South African citizen. However, Mjonondwane said his nationality could not be confirmed.

“The NPA can only confirm his nationality after investigations have been concluded.” Mjonondwane said the hearings of the 82 suspects will be separated as the proceedings continue, the 14 accused will appear separately from the rest of the group. The matter has been postponed to August 28.

