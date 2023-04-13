Nurse assaulted, raped and robbed in Limpopo while she walked to do night shift at Limpopo clinic

Pretoria - The Limpopo’s Department of Health has condemned the kidnapping, robbery and rape of a newly appointed professional nurse employed at the Madumane Clinic in Greater Tzaneen. The nurse was travelling in a taxi from her home to the clinic just after dusk, said Thilivhali Muavha, the spokesperson for Limpopo MEC for Health Dr Phophi Ramathuba.

“Since it was already dark, she allegedly requested the taxi driver to drop her off just at the clinic but the driver refused,” Muavha said. “A few moments after disembarking, an unknown man accosted her, dragged her into the bush, where he assaulted and raped her before making off with some of her belongings at around 1am,” After the ordeal, the nurse managed to crawl to nearby households for help.

Ramathuba has expressed disappointment over the horrific incident, adding that such attacks were a “serious setback” for efforts to have clinics in the province open 24 hours. “These prevailing issues of gender-based violence and rape are not only a terror for society but they are painting a very bad picture about our province. At this rate, we will struggle to get skilled personnel to work in some of our facilities because it will be seen as a big risk,” he said. “We have just employed an army of nurses whose majority have been placed in primary health-care facilities, with the intention to restore the 24-hour function, but issues of crime on health-care workers have been a big threat.