Nurse attacked and hijacked in Tshitatini, Limpopo

Rustenburg - A nurse was brutally assaulted and hijacked in Tshitatini outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo.
The 49-year-old was attacked on Thursday, during a hijacking.
"According to the information, the victim had gone to the fields at Tshififi near Mutshindudi River driving her Nissan bakkie motor vehicle. Later at about 7pm she was discovered by a passer-by on the side of the road, unconscious and brutally assaulted with both hands tied," Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, said.
He said the police were alerted about the incident and immediately started with initial investigations.
The medical emergency services also responded quickly to the scene and the victim was taken to hospital for medical treatment.
"Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was accosted by unknown suspects who severely assaulted her when they hijacked her motor vehicle. The suspects then left her unconscious on the side of the road.
"The suspects were traced and arrested in Malamulule following a car chase between SAPS members in Malamulule and Thohoyandou, with assistance of the private tracking company.
“The getaway vehicle carrying three occupants overturned during the chase. One suspect was arrested and his accomplice sustained injuries. The third occupant, an unidentified woman was certified dead on the scene," he said.
The two are expected to appear in the Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court on Monday, facing charges of carjacking, attempted murder and possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle.
IOL