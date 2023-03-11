Nurse attacked and hijacked in Tshitatini, Limpopo

Rustenburg - A nurse was brutally assaulted and hijacked in Tshitatini outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo.

"According to the information, the victim had gone to the fields at Tshififi near Mutshindudi River driving her Nissan bakkie motor vehicle. Later at about 7pm she was discovered by a passer-by on the side of the road, unconscious and brutally assaulted with both hands tied," Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, said.

He said the police were alerted about the incident and immediately started with initial investigations.

The medical emergency services also responded quickly to the scene and the victim was taken to hospital for medical treatment.