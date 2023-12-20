Office of the Chief Justice warns of Justice Chris Jafta impersonator

The Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) has warned members of the public to be cautious about a person impersonating retired Constitutional Court Justice Chris Jafta. This came after Justice Jafta approached the Office of the Chief Justice to warn it that there were people who were impersonating him.

The Office has also warned that impersonating a judicial officer is a crime according to the law. The OCJ said Justice Jafta has approached it to report that an individual was impersonating him by allegedly contacting individuals using the name of the retired Justice. The OCJ and Justice Jafta said the motives of the impersonator were not yet clear. “The public is warned not to fall prey to this impersonator and needs to be aware that impersonating a Judicial Officer is a criminal offence.