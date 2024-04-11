One person arrested for shooting Eastern Cape couple in their driveway in taxi-related hit

Police have made a breakthrough in the senseless shooting of an Eastern Cape couple on Tuesday. The couple, aged 36 and 39, came under fire as they were entering the driveway of their home in Kerk Street, Fairview in Barkly East and survived the shooting incident, Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

“It is alleged just before 7pm, the couple arrived at their residence and as they pulled up to their gate, two males approached the vehicle and fired several shots at the driver’s side,” Naidu said. “The male sustained multiple gunshot wounds while his wife sustained a bullet wound to her hip. They were taken to hospital for treatment.” She said hours after the incident police arrested three people, aged between 23 and 36.

“Two males were released while a third person, 36, has been charged with attempted murder.” Naidu said the motive is suspected to be taxi related. The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene has urged the community or anyone with information relating to this incident to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.