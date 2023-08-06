One zama-zama shot dead as JMPD, SAPS continue with illegal mining raids in Joburg

Police operations aimed at taking the fight to zama-zamas continued on Sunday after JMPD specialised unit officers shot dead one suspected illegal miner during a shootout on Saturday night. JMPD officers descended to an illegal mining operation in Stormill, Roodepoort, with Joburg public safety MMC Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, where one suspected zama-zama was fatally wounded during a shootout.

Police also recovered five rifles, a shotgun, a pistol, explosives, ammunition and illegal mining equipment. On Sunday, Tshwaku and JMPD officers descended to the Matholeville, where they attempted to hunt down more zama-zamas who were seen shooting at the officers on live television news visuals. The response from the JMPD comes after EFF leader Julius Malema called on police officers to “shoot to kill” zama-zamas who refused to cooperate with police instruction to get out of mining holes.

Tshwaku is an EFF councillor. Police Minister Bheki Cele has also assured Gauteng residents affected by illegal mining and crime associated with it that a lasting solution to the organised crime was on the horizon. Cele said security cluster ministers were scheduled to deliberate on Illicit mining in a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa this weekend.

Tshwaku, who was speaking to news broadcaster Newzroom Afrika during an illegal mining raid on Sunday, said police were attempting to bring an end to the zama-zamas. He said they had been terrorising the local community, raping women in the mountains and were forcing residents to pay ransom money. In a statement on Saturday, Tshwaku said the JMPD Specialised Unit descended to Riverlea on Saturday, following the outcry by fearful community members, because of the recent shootings by zama-zamas in these communities.

He said they were fired at by the zama-zamas, which resulted in a shootout between the JMPD and zama-zamas, fatally wounding one illegal miner. “We are not going to tolerate lawlessness here, we will fight fire by fire. Through JMPD intelligence, we have managed to successfully bust this illegal operation, we will come back and follow the tunnel and look for these zama-zamas that ran away," said Tshwaku. He said JMPD specialised unit officers were accompanied by the SAPS National Intervention Unit members.

Cele also confirmed an added police deployment in the Riverlea area on Friday, which he said had resulted in the arrest of over 190 suspects. Most of those arrested were nabbed on suspicion of being undocumented persons. “Arresting illegal miners is not the solution to end this well funded and well organised crime. Police are on the ground to stabilise the area so that other departments can come in and work to permanently close off mines and also attend to some of the social issues that exist in this area that are drivers of crime.