Passenger, critically injured in Sydenham Hill freak crash, dies in hospital almost two weeks later

A passenger, critically injured following a two-car crash in Durban almost two weeks ago, has died in hospital. "Unfortunately due to the critical patients injuries the young man passed away in Hospital. Thus both occupants have passed away," said ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jameson of ALS Paramedics.

On April 12, Jamieson said they were alerted to the crash just before 2.30pm. At the time, he said two vehicles had collided at the intersection of Sydenham Hill and Currie Road.

A vehicle overturned in the Berea area in Durban. Picture: Supplied Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage shows the first vehicle travelling down Sydenham Hill and a second vehicle is seen at the intersection. The cars crash, and the first car overturns multiple times. WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

In a media statement at the time, Jamieson said the driver of the first vehicle was found severely entrapped in his vehicle. He said paramedics quickly assessed the driver, a male believed to be in his early 20s however he had sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene.

“The passenger was ejected from the vehicle while it was overturning down the hill. At the scene, he was placed on a manual ventilator and taken to hospital,” Jamieson said. The driver of the second vehicle, a Chevrolet Spark, was uninjured. The driver of the second vehicle (pictured) was unhurt. Picture: Supplied