Patrol officer shoots and kills alleged hijacker

Durban – An alleged hijacker was shot and killed just after midnight on Saturday. According to Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911, paramedics responded to a shooting incident opposite a service station on Paul Kruger Street in South Crest Ekurhuleni.

“Reports indicate that an armed response officer drove upon a hijacking scene while doing his normal patrols. “The suspect allegedly opened fire and the response officer returned fire, hitting one of the alleged suspects. “When medics arrived on scene, they found an adult male motionless on the ground.

“The patient was assessed, however, showed no signs of life and was declared deceased on the scene.” The driver of the car that was being hijacked was not injured. Herbst said the car was not successfully taken.

SAPS have been approached for comment. In another incident, a driver of a SUV was lucky to have escaped with no injuries after his vehicle crashed through a shop front in Roodepoort. According to Herbst, the incident took place on Saturday after 5pm on Kingfisher Street in Horison Park, Roodepoort.

“Reports indicate that the driver of an SUV lost control, resulting in the vehicle crashing through a store entrance. “The patient, an adult male, had not sustained any injuries in the crash. “Fortunately, none of the occupants in the store were injured,” Herbst said.