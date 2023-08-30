Pay back the money: Court orders fraudster to repay SARS R183,000 he conned from the taxman

The Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crimes Court has convicted 50-year-old Tommy Mduduzi Masango for contravention of the provisions of the Income Tax Act, and the Tax Administration Act. Spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said Masango prejudiced the South African Revenue Service (SARS), and caused an actual loss to the value of R183,128.

“It is alleged that in June 2014, the accused (Masango) unlawfully and with intent to obtain refunds by evading assessment, made or caused or allowed to be made false statements or entry on his original and/or revised tax returns and submitted fraudulent and forged IRP5 certificates to the South African Revenue Service,” said Sekgotodi. The matter was referred to the Hawks Nelspruit-based serious commercial crime investigation unit by SARS investigators for further probe. “During the investigation it was established that the accused does not have a company and he was arrested,” said Sekgotodi.

Masango was sentenced to pay a fine of R80,000, or two years in prison which is wholly suspended for five years on conditions that he is not convicted of crimes under the Income Tax Act or the Tax Administration Act during the period of suspension of sentence. Masango was also ordered to pay the prejudiced loss amount of R183,128 to the South African Revenue Service. Meanwhile, provincial head of the Hawks in Mpumalanga, Major General Nicholas Jacobus Gerber has warned community members against committing fraud.