Pedestrian critically injured after truck overturns in Fourways

Rustenburg -- A pedestrian was critically injured when a truck overturned and crashed into a guard house in Fourways, north of Johannesburg. According to ER24 paramedics, the accident occurred on Saturday at the William Nicol and Kingfisher intersection.

"ER24 and other services arrived at 9am to find that a truck had crashed through a guard house and a wall before overturning. The load of alcohol the truck had been transporting was spread across the road. "Medics assessed the patients and found that a male pedestrian that had been near the guard house was in a critical condition while the truck driver and a security guard had escaped injury," said spokesperson, Russel Meiring. "The pedestrian was treated and provided with advanced life support interventions before he was transported to a nearby hospital for further care."

In another accident, Meiring said one person was killed and approximately 13 others injured when a minibus taxi and a light motor vehicle collided head-on, on the N1 in Klapmuts, Western Cape on Saturday. "ER24, along with The Metro Ems and other services, arrived on the scene at 2pm to find an overturned light motor vehicle and a taxi on the side of the road. Several people were seen along the roadside. "Medics assessed the patients and found that one had sustained fatal injuries while two others, in a critical condition, were trapped in the taxi. Several others had sustained minor to moderate injuries," Meiring said.

"Rescue services had to use specialised equipment to free the trapped patients from the taxi. Once released, medics treated the patients and provided the critically injured with advanced life support. "Once treated, one critically-injured patient was airlifted by the AMS Medical helicopter to a nearby hospital while the remaining patients were transported by ambulance." IOL