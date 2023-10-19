Pedestrians arrested for crossing the N4 freeway in North West

At least 19 people were arrested for crossing the N4 freeway in Majakaneng south of Brits in North West.
Provincial road safety management officials said the N4 in Majakaneng was identified as a hotspot in the Bojanala District with a high number of fatalities involving pedestrians.
This led to more road safety campaigns targeting farm workers who cross the N4 on a daily basis to reach their work places on farms outside Majakaneng.
The objective of the campaigns was to raise awareness about the dangers of crossing the N4 freeway, an act that was not only illegal but dangerous as well.
"Crossing the freeway is not only deemed dangerous to road users but also an illegal act, which leads to an arrest," said Oshebeng Koonyaditse, spokesperson for the Department of Community Safety and Road Management.
In a separate incident, the department said law enforcement agencies sealed all entry points to Kanana location near Klerksdorp on Thursday, to ensure total compliance on the road.
During the operation, 114 vehicles were stopped, five unlicensed drivers were fined, 13 expired, and failure to display the licence disc, as well as five warrants of arrest issued. Five foreign nationals mostly from Lesotho, were also arrested for failing to produce documents permitting them to be in the country.
