Pep store robbers left empty-handed, then hijacked cigarette truck - but cops were quick

Pretoria – Police at Sebayeng, outside Mankweng in Limpopo, have arrested three suspects, between 27 and 44 years old, for the armed robbery at a Pep retail store situated at Ga-Dikgale. Police spokesperson in Limpopo, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said during the robbery, which took place on February 16, employees at Pep store were help up with firearms by assailants who demanded money.

"Four suspects allegedly entered the Pep store in a shopping complex at Ga-Dikgale in Sebayeng policing precinct between 9am and 10am, pointed the employees with firearms and demanded money," Ledwaba said. "It is alleged that the suspects, after realising that the employee did not have the safe keys, they then fled the scene driving in a white Toyota Hilux with unknown registration numbers." Police were informed about the incident, and while making a follow-up, they got information about a delivery van which had been robbed of a cigarettes consignment.

The Toyota Hilux bakkie used by the robbers. Picture: SAPS "The description given matched one of the suspects who had just attempted to rob the (Pep) retail store. "A joint operation comprising SAPS Airwing, Tactical Response Teams, SAPS Sebayeng, community policing forum, Mighty security as well as Jumbo Towing Service was activated and searches were conducted. Subsequently, two male suspects were arrested in Makotopong village near Mothimako High School and a firearm with ammunition was confiscated," Ledwaba said. A third suspect was tracked down and arrested at a filling station in Mmotong village outside Seshego.

A white Toyota Hilux and 30 boxes of cigarettes were recovered. Police said one of the suspects evaded arrest. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has commended the law enforcement officers for the "well-co-ordinated operation" which led to the swift arrests.

