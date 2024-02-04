Phoenix man allegedly kills his wife and child before turning gun on himself

The shooting took place in Clayfield on Saturday afternoon. According to KZN VIP Protection Services, the man allegedly killed his wife before turning the gun on his daughter and himself.

Police are investigating two counts of murder and an inquest following a shooting incident in Phoenix that left three people, including a three-year-old girl, dead.

According to provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, a man allegedly shot the mother of his child and his child before turning the gun on himself.

“Police responded to reports of a shooting on Pipeclay Drive, and upon arrival, police found the body of a woman lying in a pool of blood. It is reported that the suspect arrived at the scene driving with his three-year-old child and allegedly called for the mother of the child. Reports further indicate that as the victim approached the vehicle, she was met with a hail of bullets. The suspect is said to have gotten out of his vehicle and continued shooting at her,” said Netshiunda.

Netshiunda further alleges that after fleeing from the scene, the suspect went to his place of residence on Clayfield Drive, where he allegedly shot and killed his child and later took his own life.