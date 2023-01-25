Phoenix man shoots ex-girlfriend dead and then turns the gun on himself

Durban - A 39-year-old Phoenix man is alleged to have killed his ex-girlfriend and then turned the gun on himself. The incident took place in Hoplen Place in Lenham on Wednesday at about 6am.

Story continues below Advertisement

KZN provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda said: “It is reported that the man went to his former girlfriend’s home as she was about to take her transport to work and demanded to speak to her. “A quarrel is reported to have started and the man allegedly took out a firearm and shot the woman. She was declared dead at the scene.” Netshiunda said further reports indicate that the suspect left the scene and went to his Goslen Place home which is just metres away form the scene.

“He was found lying in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound and a firearm was found lying next to his body.” Police said preliminary investigations revealed that the firearm did not belong to him and a probe to ascertain the ownership of the gun was under way. “The motive of the killing is subject to police investigations.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Phoenix SAPS are investigating cases of murder and inquest. Last year a man killed his ex-girlfriend in Gateway Mall parking lot and then turned the gun on himself. Sasha Lee Monique Shah had a protection order against ex-boyfriend, Kyle Inderlall, at the time of the killing.

Story continues below Advertisement