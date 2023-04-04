Phoenix woman arrested after allegedly faking her own kidnapping, demanding money from husband

A 47-year-old Phoenix woman is expected to appear in the Verulam Magistrate's Court this week after she allegedly faked her own kidnapping. Police said the woman, who faces a charge of perjury, allegedly hatched the plan to demand money from her businessman husband.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the woman went to use a toilet at her home, which is a short distance away from her husband's business premises. "The husband received a call from his wife, claiming that she had been kidnapped. She pleaded with him to deposit an undisclosed amount of money for her release. Few moments later the husband received another call from a man who threatened to hurt the woman if the money was not paid," Netshiunda said. He said police investigations revealed that the woman had allegedly staged her own kidnapping and she was charged.