Two men have been arrested and are due in court on charges relating to attempting to send or transport wildlife, after staff at a PostNet office in Pretoria allegedly made an unusual and unexpected discovery. The South African Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre said they were alerted to the incident after the branch contacted local snake catchers for help when they realised what was in one of the parcels due for delivery to KwaZulu-Natal.

Story continues below Advertisement

"The plea for assistance reached our Pretoria Snake Removal WhatsApp group and one of our dedicated permitted rescuers, made her way through to PostNet premises," the centre said. On social media, the SAWRC said staff found that the contents of the suspicious packages contained several individually packed reptiles, including protected sungazer lizards.

Picture: South African Wildlife Rehabilitation Center Picture: South African Wildlife Rehabilitation Center Picture: South African Wildlife Rehabilitation Center

Story continues below Advertisement

Picture: South African Wildlife Rehabilitation Center "These magnificent reptiles are very sought after in both the pet and traditional medicine trade, locally and overseas. Despite their 'vulnerable' conservation status, they are still illegally harvested by poachers. This species is protected under the Threatened or Protected Species Act.“ The SAWRC said getting caught with any ToPS species illegally requires a criminal arrest.

Story continues below Advertisement

"A criminal inquest is therefore opened, and the offender or offenders are required to appear in court," the SAWRC said. The parcel also contained Van Dam's Girdled Lizards, which are Schedule II of the Convention on the International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). "Our quick-thinking wildlife rescuer sought help once she realised the extent of what she was dealing with, and members of the Gauteng Department of Agricultural and Rural Development and Gauteng Nature Conservation were called to help.

"While waiting for the authorities, the sender of the parcel arrived back at the PostNet branch, as he had been contacted regarding a snake that had escaped from one of the parcels which he had dropped off. Turmoil ensued as various role-players, who had been contacted, quickly pulled together to corner the suspects, while our rescuer hid with the animals until the authorities were on site. The two suspects were subsequently arrested on scene," the SAWRC said. A search of the sender's premises was conducted which yielded more animals. The SAWRC said rescuers found a young Southern African python as well as some bullfrogs, a boomslang, monitor lizards, chameleons and other reptiles, which where were also confiscated.