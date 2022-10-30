PICS: More nights in jail for man accused of hijacking heavy truck loaded with maize

Pretoria - Thulani Wana, the 30-year-old man who was arrested for allegedly hijacking a truck laden with maize, was remanded in custody when he appeared before the Delmas District Court in Mpumalanga. Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli said Wana appeared before the court on Friday, after being arrested on Wednesday for alleged possession of a hijacked Freightliner truck in Delmas.

“According to information, the truck driver alleges that he was driving on the Argent Road with a truck loaded with maize destined for Durban. As he was driving the truck, approaching a stop sign, he was reportedly stopped by a white BMW with five occupants inside,” Mdhluli said in a statement. “It is said that he was held at gunpoint by the five suspects who ordered him to get out the truck into the BMW. One of the suspects reportedly took over and drove the truck.” A 30-year-old was remanded in custody after he was arrested in Mpumalanga for allegedly hijacking a Freightliner truck loaded with maize, which was heading to Durban. Photo: SAPS The security company tracking the truck allegedly noticed a possible hijacking through its system, and relayed the information to the police at Delmas.

“The police and the tracking company immediately began patrolling the area, (seeking) the said truck. Their search was successful, as the tracking company located the truck along the N12 Road in Botleng, Delmas on the same day around 16h20,” said Mdhluli. “Upon noticing the police, it is said that the suspect who was driving the truck, alighted from the truck and tried to flee. Fortunately, he was unlucky as he was apprehended, then later charged for truck hijacking.” Mdhluli said police might additionally add charges of kidnapping against Wana, because the truck driver was only found in Meyerton,the following day.

"The suspect, Thulani Wana was remanded in custody and the case was postponed to 02 November 2022 for legal representation," said Mdhluli. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney has commended the partnership between vehicle tracking company, CarTrack and the SAPS. IOL