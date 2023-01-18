PICS: Pensioner found with seven vehicle shells from cars reported stolen in Westville, Chatsworth

Durban - Two people were arrested at illegal scrapyards in Durban this week, with vehicle shells positively linked to stolen cars throughout the province. In the first incident police stormed the illegal scrapyard in G Section in uMlazi on Monday.

During the intelligence-driven operation by the Provincial Special Investigations and Tracking Team, Rapid Rail Police Unit and Pietermaritzburg’s Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit, police arrested a 62-year-old man. “He was found in possession of seven vehicle shells which were reported stolen in Berea, aManzimtoti, Westville and Chatsworth,” said spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

Suspect arrested at at illegal scrapyard. Picture: Supplied/ SAPS “Sixty unidentified stripped vehicles were also found in his possession and will be investigated thoroughly,” he said. During the second operation police proceeded to a house in B Section along the Veni Yeni Road where the 34-year-old suspect was also bust for being in possession of a stripped vehicle which was reported stolen in Bayview in November 2022.

“The suspects will appear in court soon,” said Netshiunda. In May 2021, two Durban businesses were fined after pleading guilty to receiving stolen goods and failing to register as a motor vehicle builder. Wind Motors, a dealer in second-hand motor vehicle parts, pleaded guilty to exporting stolen car parts to Mauritius and were fined R150 000.

