PICS: Police find R3m worth of stolen bakkie tyres hidden in a PMB warehouse

The tyres were allegedly stolen from Durban.

Durban - Police seized R3 million worth of bakkie tyres that were hidden in a warehouse in Pietermaritzburg.

Police made the discovery in the early hours of Sunday morning while following up information about a truck carrying sugar that was hijacked in Willowton, Pietermaritzburg.

It was a joint operation by the Pietermaritzburg Trio Task Team, Mountain Rise SAPS and Magma Security.

Police were on the hunt for a trailer with 28 tons of sugar which was hijacked in Willowton, when the discovery was made. Picture: SAPS

According to provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo the team proceeded to Pentrich in Pietermaritzburg where the load of sugar was suspected to be hidden at a warehouse.