PICS: Police find R3m worth of stolen bakkie tyres hidden in a PMB warehouse

Durban - Police seized R3 million worth of bakkie tyres that were hidden in a warehouse in Pietermaritzburg.
The tyres were allegedly stolen from Durban.
Police made the discovery in the early hours of Sunday morning while following up information about a truck carrying sugar that was hijacked in Willowton, Pietermaritzburg.
It was a joint operation by the Pietermaritzburg Trio Task Team, Mountain Rise SAPS and Magma Security.
According to provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo the team proceeded to Pentrich in Pietermaritzburg where the load of sugar was suspected to be hidden at a warehouse.
“Upon entering the premises, a trailer with 28 tons of sugar was recovered.
“Further inspection was done at the premises and a container with 410 bakkie tyres valued at three million rand were found. The tyres were stolen in Durban this month.
“Police also found a load of curtain material valued at three and a half million rand that was stolen at Brighton Beach this month,” she said.
Ngcobo said all the recovered items were handed back to the rightful owners.
“Investigations are still ongoing and police are still searching for the suspects,” Ngcobo said.
IOL