PICS: Police find R3m worth of stolen bakkie tyres hidden in a PMB warehouse

R3 million worth of tyres that were stolen in Durban this month were found in a warehouse. Picture: SAPS

Published 3h ago

Share

Durban - Police seized R3 million worth of bakkie tyres that were hidden in a warehouse in Pietermaritzburg.

The tyres were allegedly stolen from Durban.

Police made the discovery in the early hours of Sunday morning while following up information about a truck carrying sugar that was hijacked in Willowton, Pietermaritzburg.

It was a joint operation by the Pietermaritzburg Trio Task Team, Mountain Rise SAPS and Magma Security.

Police were on the hunt for a trailer with 28 tons of sugar which was hijacked in Willowton, when the discovery was made. Picture: SAPS

According to provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo the team proceeded to Pentrich in Pietermaritzburg where the load of sugar was suspected to be hidden at a warehouse.

More on this

“Upon entering the premises, a trailer with 28 tons of sugar was recovered.

“Further inspection was done at the premises and a container with 410 bakkie tyres valued at three million rand were found. The tyres were stolen in Durban this month.

“Police also found a load of curtain material valued at three and a half million rand that was stolen at Brighton Beach this month,” she said.

Ngcobo said all the recovered items were handed back to the rightful owners.

Police also found a load of curtain material valued at three and a half million rand that was stolen at Brighton Beach this month. Picture: SAPS

“Investigations are still ongoing and police are still searching for the suspects,” Ngcobo said.

IOL

