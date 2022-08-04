PICS: Police search for four people missing from uMlazi, Durban

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police have appealed to the community to help locate four people who had been reported missing from the uMlazi area in July. They are Siphokazi Nolwazi Zikhali, 20, Vumani Wellington Shange, 30, Busisiwe Cynthia Njilo and Simiso Phiwokwakhe Shange, both 37.

According to police, Zikhali who lives in G Section in uMlazi township was last seen by her mother on July 12 at home. She was wearing a yellow T-shirt, grey jacket, pink track pants and pink slippers. Police say 30-year-old Vumani Shange, who is mentally challenged, was last seen at his Emhlabeni home in uMlazi. Vumani Wellington Shange. Picture: SAPS Njilo, from U Section in uMlazi, was last seen on July 2 in Folweni by her friends at around 11pm. She was last wearing an olive hoodie jacket, light grey pants as well as pink and blue flip-flops.

Busisiwe Cynthia Njilo. Picture: SAPS Shange, who lives in Mega Village in uMlazi, was last seen by his girlfriend on July 19. Police said he was last seen wearing black track pants, black jacket and Adidas sneakers. Simiso Phiwokwakhe Shange. Picture: SAPS Police appealed to anyone with information of their whereabouts to contact Sergeant Cele on 082 499 8349 / 031 325 6256 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. IOL