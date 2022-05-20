PICS: SAPS intercepts stolen Jaguar XF from being smuggled into Mozambique

Pretoria – A reported stolen vehicle has been recovered by police in Mpumalanga while it was being driven towards neighbouring Mozambique, fitted with Mozambican registration plates. Mpumalanga Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the Jaguar XF was found at Komatipoort on Thursday morning.

“According to the report, members of the police from Komatipoort K9 Unit were busy with their normal duties and whilst conducting patrols at Hectorspruit, they spotted a suspicious vehicle, a silver grey Jaguar XF with two male occupants,” Mohlala said. Police in Mpumalanga have recovered a Jaguar XF at Komatipoort as it was being driven to Mozambique. Picture: SAPS “The said car reportedly had Mozambican registration number plates and when the astute members verified its authenticity, they realised that it was reported stolen in January this year at Meyerton, in Gauteng.” The two occupants of the vehicle, aged 34 and 42, were arrested and charged with possession of suspected stolen property.

“The preliminary investigation has since revealed that the two suspects are Mozambican citizens with passports and when they were caught by the police on the N4 Road, they were heading towards the direction of Mozambique,” Mohlala said. The two are scheduled to make their first court appearance before the Komatipoort Magistrate’s Court on Friday. Police in Mpumalanga have recovered a Jaguar XF at Komatipoort as it was being driven to Mozambique. Picture: SAPS Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has commended the “determined” officers involved in the recovery of the vehicle and the arrest.

