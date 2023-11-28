Independent Online
Tuesday, November 28, 2023

PICS: Student charged with murder of teacher Kirsten Kluyts to remain in jail

Bafana Mahungela appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. Picture: NPA

Published 45m ago

Share

A 21-year-old student made his first appearance in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, charged with the murder of Kirsten Kluyts.

Bafana Mahungela was arrested on Sunday at a student residence in Parkmore.

Mahungela is a student at Varsity College.

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Louw, the matter was adjourned to December 5 for legal representation.

Kluyts, a teacher at Delta Park High, was killed and her body dumped on a jogging lane in George Lea Park in Sandton on October 29.

Police said a passer-by made the gruesome discovery.

In a moving tribute on Facebook, the school said: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our much-loved teacher, colleague, and friend, Kirsten Kluyts. Fly high with the angels; we will miss you.”

IOL News

