A 21-year-old student made his first appearance in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, charged with the murder of Kirsten Kluyts.
Bafana Mahungela was arrested on Sunday at a student residence in Parkmore.
Mahungela is a student at Varsity College.
According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Louw, the matter was adjourned to December 5 for legal representation.
Kluyts, a teacher at Delta Park High, was killed and her body dumped on a jogging lane in George Lea Park in Sandton on October 29.
Police said a passer-by made the gruesome discovery.
In a moving tribute on Facebook, the school said: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our much-loved teacher, colleague, and friend, Kirsten Kluyts. Fly high with the angels; we will miss you.”
IOL News