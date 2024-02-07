PICS: Tributes pour in for six schoolgirls killed in Free State bus crash

Tributes have been pouring in for six pupils who died in a horror bus crash on Tuesday afternoon in the Free State. Among them is The Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga who conveyed her “deepest condolences and sympathy to the families” of the pupils who passed away.

“Our prayers are with the families and relatives of the deceased. “This is not the kind of news which any parent can expect when their children have gone out on a school excursion. We hope that an investigation will shed light on what happened,” said Mothsheka. The accident took place on the R70 between Senekal and Ventersburg, Free State.

Six pupils died on scene, while the others who sustained injuries from serious to moderate where transported to various hospitals in the area. Six pupils died and scores of others were injured in the bus crash. Picture: Supplied Shedding more light on the incident, the Department of Education said the bus was transporting 43 girls from Hoërskool Riebeeckstad who were returning from an all-girls sport event. They outdoor event took place Moolmanshoek near Rosendaal and they were on their way to Riebeeckstad in Welkom.

According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) it is alleged that one of the tyres of the bus came off before the driver lost control and the bus overturned. Free State Premier Mxolisi Dukwana in expressing his sadness said: "This tragedy struck as we were busy celebrating the success of the matric class of 2023.