PICS: Two killed in N2 deadly crash, one found with drugs strapped to his torso

Durban – Two people were killed in a head on-collision on the N2 near Zinkwazi - north of Durban - on Sunday evening. The accident took place between a car and a SUV near Zinkwazi.

According to IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Dylan Meyrick: “Reports from the scene indicate that sadly two people have died while four others people sustained serious injuries.” Meyrick said one person sustained critical injuries. The Jaws of Life had to be used to extradite trapped patients. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue “One of the seriously injured patients was found to have a large quantity of drugs secured around his torso. He is being transported to hospital under police guard.”

Meyrick said all the other patients were stabilised on scene by IPSS Medical Rescue Advanced Life Support paramedics and taken to hospital. “We extend our gratitude to KDM (KwaDukuza) Fire Department for their assistance on scene with extricating entrapped patients.” Provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Newark police are investigating a case of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving.

“It is alleged that two vehicles collided and two male occupants were declared dead on the scene whilst other passengers were rushed to hospital for medical attention.” A week ago, six people were killed in a horror crash on the N3 between Hilton and Cedara. The crash was a 41 vehicle pile-up and the freeway had to be closed for several hours.

Various interventions were made, including setting up shelter in the uMngeni Town Hall and activating an emergency contact centre. Among the deceased was the Francis family from Newcastle who had been returning home after spending the Easter weekend in Durban. The funeral of Ralph Francis, his wife Michelle and son Matthew took place on Saturday.