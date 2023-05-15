PICS: Woman killed, three more wounded as gunmen blow up cash van in KZN

A woman has been shot dead and three others wounded in a cash-in-transit heist in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday. Emer-G-Med’s Kyle van Reenen said they were alerted to the scene, on the M35 in Umlazi, south of Durban.

He said robbers had blown up a cash van on the highway. “On arrival on scene teams were met with chaos as the carcass of an armoured van which had been blown up by unknown suspects, occupied the roadway. “One guard was found with a gunshot wound, whilst a second was found to have been assaulted.

A cash van was blown up on the M35 in Umlazi, south of Durban. Picture: ALS Paramedics “Both were treated at the scene before being rushed to nearby facilities,” he said.

Meanwhile, a woman was travelling in a vehicle near the scene when she was hit by a stray bullet. ALS paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, added that the woman was in her 30s. He said she was declared dead at the scene while a man in the vehicle sustained a gunshot injury to his leg. “A passenger in a taxi that had been driving past, was shot multiple times through the taxi door,” Jamieson said.

A passenger in a taxi that was driving past, was shot multiple times through the taxi door. Picture: ALS Paramedics Jamieson said there were reports that a police officer was shot but it could not be confirmed.