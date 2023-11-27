Pilot and passenger die in Centurion light aircraft crash

Two people were killed in a light aircraft crash on Sunday morning, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said. The CAA’s Accident Incident Investigations Division (AIID) said an investigation was underway.

“The Accident and Incident Investigations Division (AIID) was informed of an accident involving a Bat hawk aircraft that occurred in Grasslands in Centurion,” said spokesperson Sisa Majola. “A pilot and and passenger were on board the aircraft when the accident occurred. Both of them were fatally injured during the accident sequence and the aircraft was substantially damaged.” Majola said a team was dispatched to the accident site to collect evidence that will define the size and scope of the investigation once more information becomes available.

“A preliminary report will be issued in 30 days from the day of this accident.” Emer-G-Med’s Kyle van Reenan said that paramedics together with multiple emergency service agencies responded to the Sunderland Ridge area in Centurion on Sunday after a light aircraft crash at around 8am. “On arrival on scene an aircraft was found to have crashed in a field. Both occupants were declared dead on arrival of paramedics.”