Pit bull mauls man to death at a tavern in Mogwase, North West

Rustenburg - A pit bull has mauled another person to death, this time in Mogwase outside Rustenburg in North West. The 39-year-old man was mauled to death after apparently climbing over a wall at a shut tavern in Mogwase Unit 8.

"We are investigating an inquest. It is alleged that the tavern was closed, everybody was told to leave. The owners locked and left the premises. “The man climbed the wall and that is when he was attacked by a pit bull. Investigations continues," North West police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani told IOL on Saturday. On social media platforms, people suggested the man may have fallen asleep and was not noticed when the tavern closed and the owners released the dog to guard the premises.

The incident came six days after Zimkhitha Gaga, 37, was mauled to death by three dogs in Port Alfred in the Eastern Cape while on her way to work on November 27. "Three pit bulls allegedly responsible for the gruesome attack on the 37-year-old woman yesterday (November 28) in Port Alfred have been taken away by the SPCA. The owner of the dogs lives in the vicinity. "It is alleged that the dogs managed to escape from the secured property by damaging the perimeter fencing," said Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

"At this stage the investigation remains as an inquest," she said. Two men who witnessed the attack, ran to a nearby security officer and reported the incident. "The security official contacted the police, however, when police arrived, the badly injured woman was lying on the side of the road. The woman sustained serious injuries to her face and upper body. The dogs were nowhere to be found. She died prior to receiving any medical attention," Naidu said.

