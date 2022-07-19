Plumber, security guard airlifted to hospital after being shot in Durban

Durban - Two shooting incidents in the KwaDabeka township, west of Durban, have left a security guard and plumber critically injured. On Tuesday morning, a security guard had to be airlifted to hospital after he was shot multiple times during an alleged armed robbery in S Section.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to Kyle van Reenan from Emer-G-Med paramedics, they responded to a shooting incident at around 9am. “On arrival on the scene, a male, believed to be approximately thirty- five-years-old, was found to have sustained multiple high calibre gunshot wounds in an armed robbery incident. “The man was treated and stabilised on scene by emergency care practitioners before being airlifted with the assistance of the Netcare911 aero-medical helicopter to a specialist facility for the definitive care that he required.”

More on this Woman killed, boyfriend injured in shooting at Cottonlands, near Verulam

In a separate incident, less than 24 hours ago, a plumber also had to be airlifted to hospital after he was shot while working at a hostel in KwaDabeka. According to Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911 the incident took place at around 1pm on Monday at the KwaDabeka Hostels. “Reports indicate that a plumber working on repairs at the hostel was shot multiple times.

Story continues below Advertisement

A plumber was shot while conducting repairs at a hostel in KwaDabeka. “The patient, an adult male in his late thirties, was found to be in a critical condition and required advanced life support intervention to stabilise him. “Due to the serious nature of the man's injuries, a Netcare 911 helicopter air ambulance was activated to airlift the man to hospital.” SAPS have been approached for comment.

Story continues below Advertisement