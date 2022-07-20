PMB tavern shooting suspects appear in court

Johannesburg - Four suspects appeared at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, where they face charges including murder, after four people were gunned down at a Sweetwaters tavern shooting.

The shooting at the Samkelisiwe Tavern and Restaurant in Sweetwaters, Pietermaritzburg which was described as a random attack on the tavern where armed suspects are alleged to have stormed into the tavern around 8:30pm on Sunday, July 9 and opened fire on the patrons.