Wednesday, July 20, 2022

PMB tavern shooting suspects appear in court

South Africa - Durban - 10 July 2022 - The scene at a tavern in Sweetwaters, outside Pietermaritzburg where 4 people were shot dead by an unknown gunman who opened fire at people patrons drinking inside the tavern. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)

Published 1h ago

Johannesburg - Four suspects appeared at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, where they face charges including murder, after four people were gunned down at a Sweetwaters tavern shooting.

The shooting at the Samkelisiwe Tavern and Restaurant in Sweetwaters, Pietermaritzburg which was described as a random attack on the tavern where armed suspects are alleged to have stormed into the tavern around 8:30pm on Sunday, July 9 and opened fire on the patrons.

The incident resulted in the deaths of four people and seven others were wounded during the shootout.

Bonginkosi Zaca, 27, Thembinkosi Malevu, 23, Melizwe Mjwara, 22, and Sabelo Mabaso, 36, are facing four counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of ammunition.

The matter that was sitting in court today has since been postponed to July 28 for bail application and further investigations as revealed by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

