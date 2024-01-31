Limpopo police have launch a manhunt for suspects linked to the brutal gang-rape of a 15-year-old girl.
The incident took place between between Friday and Saturday in the Mphephu policing area in Polokwane.
Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said it was reported that the victim was with her friend, going to different schools, when they hitch-hiked a ride with a man driving a white VW Polo.
“The driver, who was alone, dropped the victim's friend and while on the way to the victim's school, he made a turn and went to Tshituni Thembaluvhilo village, where he forced her to enter into a certain house and raped her,” Ledwaba said.
“While there, two males entered the home and raped the victim. The three suspects took her to another house next to a crèche at the same village where a fourth male raped the victim. The four suspects raped her throughout the night, taking turns.”
The victim was released on Saturday morning at around 8am.
“She reported the incident to her brother, and a case of rape was opened.The case docket was transferred to Makhado FCS for further police investigations.”
The acting provincial commissioner, Major Jan Scheepers strongly condemned the incident and urged community members to refrain from hitch-hiking, as it their puts their lives in danger.
Anyone with information are urged to contact Crime Stop on 086-001-0111 or nearest police station or MySAPS App.
IOL News