The incident took place between between Friday and Saturday in the Mphephu policing area in Polokwane.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said it was reported that the victim was with her friend, going to different schools, when they hitch-hiked a ride with a man driving a white VW Polo.

“The driver, who was alone, dropped the victim's friend and while on the way to the victim's school, he made a turn and went to Tshituni Thembaluvhilo village, where he forced her to enter into a certain house and raped her,” Ledwaba said.

“While there, two males entered the home and raped the victim. The three suspects took her to another house next to a crèche at the same village where a fourth male raped the victim. The four suspects raped her throughout the night, taking turns.”