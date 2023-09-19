Police arrest 147 wanted suspects and seize various drugs during Northern Cape Operation Shanela sting operations

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Northern Cape made 186 arrests for an array of crimes. Multidisciplinary Operation Shanela was successfully carried out between September 14 and September 17, 2023. Arrests included 147 wanted suspects across different parts of the province. Hotspot areas across the province were identified and targeted, including vehicle checkpoints, stop and searches, foot and blue light patrols, compliance inspections, and the tracing of wanted suspects by detectives across the province.

As part of the effort, 422 compliance inspections were conducted at second-hand dealers, liquor outlets and premises, formal and informal businesses, farms, and mines. In addition, 29 vehicle checkpoints and 10 roadblocks were conducted throughout the province, resulting in 1706 vehicles being stopped and searched and 3364 people being searched. Police were also able to seize vehicles that were used in the commission of crime, while disruptive actions led to the confiscation and recovery of alcoholic beverages, cash believed to be the proceeds of crime, copper and copper cables, dangerous weapons, and various types of drugs, including crystal meth tik and mandrax.