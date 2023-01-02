Police arrest Eastern Cape man hours after youngster found stabbed to death

A 26-year-old Pearston man has been arrested and charged for murder.

Durban - Hours after a 20-year-old man was found dead on New Year’s Day, police have made a breakthrough.

According to provincial police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli the victim’s body was discovered at around 3am in Steenbokkie Street, Nelsig (Pearston).

He had been stabbed.

“A team of detectives followed up some leads, and a few hours later a 26-year-old was nabbed for murder.”