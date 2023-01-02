Police arrest Eastern Cape man hours after youngster found stabbed to death

Durban - Hours after a 20-year-old man was found dead on New Year’s Day, police have made a breakthrough.
A 26-year-old Pearston man has been arrested and charged for murder.
According to provincial police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli the victim’s body was discovered at around 3am in Steenbokkie Street, Nelsig (Pearston).
He had been stabbed.
“A team of detectives followed up some leads, and a few hours later a 26-year-old was nabbed for murder.”
The accused is expected to make a first appearance in the Somerset East Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.
In another incident, an 18-year-old teenager has been charged with the murder of a 33-year-old man at a tavern in Mpumalanga.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said: “It is reported that the suspect (the 18-year-old) and a woman believed to be his companion friend, estimated age being 42 years old, were at the said tavern when the victim approached the said female friend. It is alleged that a scuffle then ensued between the suspect and the victim.”
The teenager appeared in the Chief Albert Luthuli Magistrate's Court facing a murder charge.
He is expected to apply for bail.
IOL