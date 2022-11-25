Police arrest ‘most wanted’ suspect linked to Mamelodi’s Monaco tavern shooting in July

Johannesburg – Police in Gauteng have arrested a 25-year-old who has been on their most wanted suspects list. The suspect is linked to several criminal cases, including the Monaco Tavern shooting incident in Mamelodi in July 2022.

In the early hours of 11 July 2022, three suspects armed with pistols and wearing balaclavas arrived at Monaco Tavern in Mamelodi, where patrons were enjoying themselves. They fired shots in the air before approaching a 33-year-old man and fatally shooting him. The suspect is was arrested by the Tshwane Anti-Drug Unit and Mamelodi Combat Team. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said: “Police have been conducting an investigation and looking for the people responsible for the shooting until they pounced on one of the suspects in Mamelodi.

“The suspect, who was in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition during his arrest, is linked to several cases that include car hijacking, murder, attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.” He is expected to appear before the Mamelodi Magistrate’s Court on Monday, November 28. Gauteng Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major-General Tommy Mthombeni, applauded the team that has been working hard to trace the culprits.

“I’m pleased with the manner and vigour in which this team has been handling the investigation. I am confident that those who are still on the run will also be apprehended soon,” said Mthombeni. The police are still hunting for the two other suspects. IOL