Police constable accused of raping a man he found urinating on the street, due in court today

According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) the policeman is stationed at Park Road Police Station.

A 36-year-old police constable is expected to make his first appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday charged with the rape of a 21-year-old man.

“It is alleged that the officer and his colleague were patrolling on Sunday morning (December 3) at around 3.05am when they saw the complainant, aged 21, urinating in the street,” said Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping.

“The police officers arrested the man and took him to the police station. When they arrived at the police station, the female colleague stayed in the car when the police constable went inside the station with the man.”

Shuping said it is further alleged that after a few minutes, the officer came back with the complainant without detaining him, and they dropped him off at the taxi rank.