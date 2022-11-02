Police discover 19 bodies of suspected illegal miners in Krugersdorp

Durban – Police in Gauteng have discovered the bodies of 19 suspected illegal miners in Krugersdorp.
National police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said the gruesome discovery was made at around 3pm on Wednesday.
“Their bodies were found in one of the active mines in the area,” she said.
Muridili added that so far investigations had revealed that the men could have been killed elsewhere and their bodies placed in the mine.
“No foul play is suspected at this stage and a post-mortem will determine the course of death.
“All the necessary role players were summoned to the scene. An inquest docket has been registered for further investigation,” Muridili said.
Krugersdorp has been in the spotlight for months following the gang rape of a group of women in July.
The women were shooting a video when they were attacked. They were also robbed. Police have announced that the 13 accused and a minor have had the charges withdrawn.
Since the attack, there have been a number of police operations to weed out illegal mining in the area.
Two suspected illegal miners have been killed and scores more have been arrested.
In September, the police ministry said it was encouraged by the great strides made in improving the safety and security of residents in Krugersdorp since the deployment of specialised SAPS units to the area.
